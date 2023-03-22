Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 273.20 ($3.36). 7,358,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.25. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.29, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

