Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 0.8% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). 80,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 378,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.38).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Destiny Pharma Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.06. The company has a market capitalization of £27.65 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Destiny Pharma Company Profile
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
Featured Articles
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.