Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 0.8% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). 80,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 378,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.06. The company has a market capitalization of £27.65 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 20,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,350.73). 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Featured Articles

