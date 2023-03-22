Delta Capital Management LLC Has $506,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,565. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

