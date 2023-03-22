Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,141,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,050. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

