Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Delhi Bank has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services to individual and small business customers. Its products include checking accounts, such as personal and business checking, savings accounts, including insured money market deposit, statement savings, passbook savings, tax club and energy savers club, and loan products, including, personal, residential real estate, construction, and home improvements and agricultural.

