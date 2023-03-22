Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Delhi Bank has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
