Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 4% Higher

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.65. 662,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,648,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Delek US Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

