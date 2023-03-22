DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, DEI has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $1,613.26 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00309368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012305 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

