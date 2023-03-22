Defira (FIRA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19,589.53

Defira (FIRA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Defira has a total market capitalization of $37.15 million and approximately $19,589.53 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Defira has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Defira launched on February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.03644145 USD and is down -19.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $36,942.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

