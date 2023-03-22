DeFiChain Market Capitalization Tops $296.63 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $296.63 million and $7.68 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

