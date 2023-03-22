DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $580,899.94

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $580,899.94 and $389.74 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00156126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00042070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,546 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

