Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $446.89

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $446.89 and last traded at $444.97, with a volume of 65205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $439.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,486 shares of company stock worth $16,242,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

