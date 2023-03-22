Decisive Dividend (DE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.
Decisive Dividend Trading Up 3.8 %
DE opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. Decisive Dividend has a 12 month low of C$4.03 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92.
About Decisive Dividend
Further Reading
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.