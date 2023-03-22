Decisive Dividend (DE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 3.8 %

DE opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. Decisive Dividend has a 12 month low of C$4.03 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

