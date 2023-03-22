Decisive Dividend (DE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.
Decisive Dividend Stock Performance
Shares of Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of C$4.03 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.06.
About Decisive Dividend
