Decisive Dividend (DE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of C$4.03 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.06.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

