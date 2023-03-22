Decentraland (MANA) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $96.65 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

