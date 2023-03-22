DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VWO stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

