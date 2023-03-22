DBK Financial Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $268.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average of $225.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

