DataHighway Price Up 2.7% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $129.17 million and $1.38 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00014824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00361673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,054.01 or 0.26287684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010267 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,136,555 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.91712304 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,453,763.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.