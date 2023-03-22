Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,111. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.43.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

