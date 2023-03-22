Dash Acquisitions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.66. The company had a trading volume of 210,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,741. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

