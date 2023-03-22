Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. 62,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $92.07.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

