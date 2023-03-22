Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.12. 310,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,791. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

