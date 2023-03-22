Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,194 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,194 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 2,841,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,801,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

