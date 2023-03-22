Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,163 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.24. 1,241,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,981. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

