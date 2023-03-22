Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Intuit by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Intuit by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 160,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,551,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,040. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.