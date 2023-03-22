Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,429 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 275,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

