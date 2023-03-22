Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $238.72. The company had a trading volume of 180,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,922. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

