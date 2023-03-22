Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.84. 998,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,128. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.73. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

