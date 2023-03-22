Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,252 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 166,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,739. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

