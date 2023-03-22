Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,401. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

