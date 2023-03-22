Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,116 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,716. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $153.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

