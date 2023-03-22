Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 544,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,350,783 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
