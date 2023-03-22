Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 544,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,350,783 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.