Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.34. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 91,295 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

