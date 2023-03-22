Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $185,800.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,906,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,447,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $218,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ming Yan sold 897 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $12,136.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ming Yan sold 1,092 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $14,742.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $220,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 606,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,588. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 304,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 905,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

