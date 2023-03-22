CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

