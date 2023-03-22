CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 99,589 shares.The stock last traded at $88.14 and had previously closed at $88.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. The company has a market cap of $962.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $10.50 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $42.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its position in CVR Partners by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 210,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,157,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $8,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVR Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CVR Partners by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

