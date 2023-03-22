Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,151. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Articles

