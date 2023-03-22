Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday.
Cue Biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,151. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.29.
Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.