Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $97.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.73.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Crown Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CCK opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Crown by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Crown by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 327,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 183,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Crown by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Crown by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 115,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the period.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

