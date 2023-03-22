Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

