Cronos Trading Down 2% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $17.48 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00061976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018685 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

