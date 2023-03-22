Critical Survey: Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) versus Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Rating) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camden National pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camden National $213.49 million 2.64 $61.44 million $4.17 9.28

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Camden National 28.78% 13.62% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lyons Bancorp and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camden National has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Summary

Camden National beats Lyons Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp, Inc. provides financial and banking services. Its offers products within the personal and business banking realms, including direct deposit, online banking, cash manager, remote deposit capture. The company was founded on August 4, 1987 is headquartered in Lyons, NY.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

