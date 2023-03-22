Critical Review: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) versus Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global 4.53% 29.62% 19.32% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $169.21 million 0.35 $3.23 million $2.92 7.26 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hudson Global and Corporate Resource Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hudson Global has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Global and Corporate Resource Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Global currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.47%. Given Hudson Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Global is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Global beats Corporate Resource Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc. is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Corporate Resource Services

(Get Rating)

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. is in bankruptcy, previously it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries that provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services with a focus on delivering its customers temporary staffing solutions for professional services, administrative and light industrial positions. The company was founded on December 15, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.