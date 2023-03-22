Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.59. 705,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 33,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

