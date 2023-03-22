Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Up 5.4%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 837,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,091,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Creatd Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.10.

Institutional Trading of Creatd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Creatd by 1,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Creatd by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

