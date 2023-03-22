Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 0.7 %

CR stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.78.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.