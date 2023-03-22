Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Cowen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.
Cowen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen
About Cowen
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
Further Reading
