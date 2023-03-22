Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

About Cowen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,293,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,940,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,157,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 472,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 172,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,776,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

