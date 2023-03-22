Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 188.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. 120,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,035. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,681,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $18,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 464,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364,546 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

