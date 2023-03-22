Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.80. The stock had a trading volume of 69,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,577. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

