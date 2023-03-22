Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.81.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$8.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$12.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

