Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 866,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,215,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.47.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

Insider Activity

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$734,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,860,370.87. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,620 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

