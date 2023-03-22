Contrasting Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and Conifer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00

Conifer has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.50%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Financial and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A -32.51% Conifer -10.18% -61.30% -4.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.12 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Conifer $104.89 million 0.19 -$10.68 million ($1.13) -1.42

Atlas Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conifer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Conifer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conifer beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

(Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Conifer

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.